Uzodinma seeks support against insurgency

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has urged Nigerians not to politicise security for the the country’s interest.

Uzodinma addressed reporters at the Sam Mbakwe Int’l Cargo Airport when he returned from travelling with President Muhammadu Buhari on a five-day working visit to Addis Ababa.

The governor said insecurity did not start with President Buhari ‘and the government was doing its best to nip the problem in the bud’.

He said: “The government is winning the war against terror as can be witnessed with the success recorded since President Buhari took over power.

“Before 2015, Boko Haram was in control of 17 councils in Bornu State, and nobody dared visit the borders of Adamawa and Yobe States. Today, the story has changed and government is in control of the three states, which is a success story.”

Uzodinma noted that people in the affected states now do their businesses unlike before when they voted from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. He described terrorism as a global menace that requires the support and collaboration of all citizens of any country that wants to win the war.

“The president is resilient and determined, our armed forces are doing their best, all they need is the support and prayers of all Nigerians. I am confident that Nigeria is moving in the right direction under President Buhari,” he added.

On the Addis Ababa visit, Uzodinma said President Buhari led the team to discuss regional and coordinated free trade in Africa.

He said a treaty has been signed and the Nigerian Parliament will look into it, after which there will be a public hearing on the matter.

The governor assured the people that President Buhari is determined to improve the economy vis-à-vis the well being of Nigerians.