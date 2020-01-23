Uzodinma threatens to clamp down on Imo ‘yahoo yahoo boys’

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday promised to flush out internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo boys’ from the state.

The governor, who spoke in his maiden broadcast to people of the state, said he would launch Operation Flush Out Criminals, to tackle kidnapping and all forms of crimes in the state.

The governor said, “We shall create a Neighbourhood Security Watch code-named ‘North East West.’

“It will involve a coordinated network of Community Intelligence Gathering Programme in liaison with the NPF, DSS, NSCDC, NSO and some private security companies.

“In tandem, we shall launch this “FOC,” (Flush Out Criminals) – a combined security operations targeted at flashpoints and centres of high criminal activities, including hideouts, jungles, uncompleted buildings, forest, shrines, lakes and the creeks.

“Whether in Ohaji Egbema, or Nwaorieubi Shrine at Ifakala, or in the thick jungle at Akokwa, or Njaba or Urashi, we shall rout them and free our society of the menace of banditry, kidnappings, and ritual killings including Yahoo-Plus, and Alibaba Gangstars. It shall be a “SAD” season for criminals in Imo State.”

Uzodinma said community leaders, traditional rulers and leaders of town unions, would partner his administration in tackling insecurity.

He said, “Community leaders, traditional rulers and town union presidents, shall be held responsible for any security lapses within their domain.

“Failure to report, concealing or benefiting directly or indirectly from proceeds of criminal activities, shall attract maximum punishment.”