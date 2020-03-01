Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Tension in Owerri over Monday’s S’Court ruling review

Ahead of tomorrow’s review of Supreme Court judgment on Imo State governorship election, there is obvious anxiety and confusion among the people.

Guardian quoted some persons as expressing mixed feelings and opinions over what would the be outcome of the review.

Both Emeka Ihedioha and Governor Hope Uzodinma’s supporters were optimistic that the review would be in their favour.

While Uzodinma’s men backed their argument on the finality of the Supreme Court judgments, Ihedioha’s supporters claimed the judgment was bedeviled with errors, hence, reversible.

Meanwhile, in a prayer procession organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okigwe Zone, held at Isiala Mbano Council, yesterday, people of the state, including civil society groups, and religious leaders trooped out en masse, asking for God’s intervention through prayers.

Speaking, Rev. Fr. Wence Isiguzo, Rev. Fr. Cletus Chinonso, Oma Pius Oma and Misheal Ozoemena, Chairmen of Isiala Mbano and Onuimo PDP, Maurice Emezue, among others, insisted that the Supreme Court should reverse its judgment in the interest of peace, posterity and justice.

Oma said: “We are calling on God to allow justice to reign. We believe that He will listen to our cries and grant us our prayers. Imo people want Ihedioha back, because he is the one we massively voted for. We have strong faith that the review on Monday will end in thanksgiving.”

The prayer attracted party chieftains and stakeholders from the zone, including Chief Linus Anyahara, Alex Onyemaobi, Longinus Emenalom, Charles Martins Ibekwe, Coordinator Team, Ihedioha Isiala Mbano, Sir Chinedu Ahamfule and Emma Chukwuonye.