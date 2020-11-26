Vendors Family At War Over N500m Demand From Hon. Gbajabiamila

By Seun Adeuyi

Josephine Okereke, the wife of the newspaper vendor shot and killed by a State Security Service (SSS) officer in the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disowned her husband’s family over their demand for N500 million in compensation over the incident.

Josephine made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

In a letter written to Mr Gbajabiamila by their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, the family gave the speaker seven days to fulfil their demand or face legal action.

In a letter dated November 23, 2020, Ozekhome said he was given the mandate to write the letter by the father of the deceased, Okorie Okereke; and the younger brother to the deceased, Destiny Okereke.

The operative, Abdullahi Hassan, who shot Okereke was last week arrested by the SSS, while Gbajabiamila had also visited the family of the deceased and promised to ensure that they do not suffer.

The family however demanded more, saying that nothing could bring the dead vendor back to life.

The widow, however, while stating that she was not aware of the pre-litigation process, urged the Speaker to ignore the family fulfil his promises to her and her two children.

More update later…