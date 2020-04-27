Verbal Autopsy: How Did Kano State Govt Arrive At The Cause of ‘Strange Deaths’?

It is no news that no fewer than 640 persons have died mysteriously in Kano State including 15 elites who died within a space of 24 hours.

The Kano State Government has come out to acknowledge the ‘strange deaths’ saying they were caused by complications from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

Their response to the crisis has not inspired confidence as concerned Nigerians have called out the Kano State Government for their ‘verbal autopsy’.

The Government has been accused of dishing out an unverifiable report on the cause of these mysterious deaths.

As claimed by the Kano State Government, the cause of these deaths have been in existence long before the COVID-19 pandemic. So why did it flush out such outrageous number of persons within a short period time, during this pandemic? This is the question on the mind of most concerned Nigerians.

The Government did not conduct tests and autopsies for the 640 people who died last week as it is against their religion and culture.

There should be no room for sentiments. Everything else should take a backseat at a time where human life is being threatened by the COVID-19 virus.

When hundreds of people suddenly drop dead like this, the Government is meant to do actual autopsies to be sure it is not the pandemic that has slowly crept into communities and is wiping people out.

Some of the dead bodies should have been set aside for an actual autopsy to see if there is a common underlying cause of these deaths. The autopsy results are to reveal the cause of these mysterious deaths and a more reliable advice can be given to the public so that they do not fall prey too.

Instead, the Kano State Government has relied on the stories the relatives of the deceased tell them to ascertain possible causes of these death. This verbal autopsy is a nonchalant way to go.

See below some reactions from concerned Nigerians.

“They are just ignorant and I really pity them because it would get to a time where they even going to lose count of people dying everyday because it will be too much for them to even handle.

I really don’t know the correlation between religion, culture and carrying out a test.”

They are just ignorant and I really pity them because it would get to a time where they even going to lose count of people dying everyday because it will be too much for them to even handle.

I really don't know the correlation between religion, culture and carrying out a test — ola (@_nikeola) April 27, 2020

“Kano said they did NO tests and autopsies for the 640 people who died last week.

“They said they did ZERO tests and ZERO actual autopsies because of religion and because of culture.

“Pls let me ask you:

Do you think everything is alright with us in this country? Ah nnkan se wa o.”

Kano said they did NO tests and autopsies for the 640 people who died last week.



They said they did ZERO tests and ZERO actual autopsies because of religion and because of culture.



Pls let me ask you:

Do you think everything is alright with us in this country? Ah nnkan se wa o. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 27, 2020

“Most of which are not communicable diseases. So all of a sudden, all the 640 of them died of complications from these? At the same time? As in???

@DrOlufunmilayo does it make sense? I’m confused.”

Most of which are not communicable diseases. So all of a sudden, all the 640 of them died of complications from these? At the same time? As in??? @DrOlufunmilayo does it make sense? I’m confused. https://t.co/Jn0fHgS3F2 — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) April 27, 2020

“They don’t rate us at all, how stupid do they think we are?? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

They don't rate us at all, how stupid do they think we are?? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Silk.A💚 (@Anieta805) April 27, 2020

“Ganduje failed Kano. It didn’t take him 24 hrs to dethrone an Emir. It didn’t take him 10 hours to sack a commissioner all because of what he said against kyari.

“What exactly is stopping him to perform autopsy on those bodies. Time for him to act now, he’s looking for 15b”

Ganduje failed Kano.



It didn't take him 24 hrs to dethrone an Emir.



It didn't take him 10 hours to sack a commissioner all because of what he said against kyari.



What exactly is stopping him to perform autopsy on those bodies.



Time for him to act now, he's looking for 15b — Aisha (@Ha_Hee_sha) April 27, 2020

“They have been failing since the time of polio vaccine, kano state remains one the reasons why Nigeria is still battling polio till date !

They have come up with verbal autopsy again.

I am weak !”

They have been failing since the time of polio vaccine, kano state remains one the reasons why Nigeria is still battling polio till date !

They have come up with verbal autopsy again.

I am weak ! — Asasile Lanre (@asasile_lanre) April 27, 2020

Extra caution is being called for at a time like this. The masses have called for the Kano State Government to get it right. Religious sentiments should be put aside and actual autopsies should be carried out.