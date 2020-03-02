0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa Kasumu is dead

by on March 2, 2020
 

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu better known as Pa Kasumu, has passed away at 66.

He died after an illness.

The news of his death was disclosed by Foluke Daramola, a Nollywood  actress, through her Instagram account on Sunday.

According to Daramola, the tragedy was broken to her by a close source that stays around the hospital where Pa Kasumu died.

“BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor, Pa Kasumu finally takes a bow,” she wrote.

“It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model actor has given up the ghost after a brief illness.”

READ  Police commission promotes 9,973 officers
Nation, News

Pa kasumu

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 