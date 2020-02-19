Victor Moses could receive EPL winners medal, six years after leaving Liverpool…. here’s how!

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Inter Milan winger Víctor Moses could be in line to receive a Premier League winners medal if the investigations being carried out by UEFA against Manchester City substantially progress.

Moses, on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea for this season, was among the players in the 2013/2014 season who helped Liverpool finish second when he made 19 league appearances for the club on loan from Chelsea.

Manchester City, premier league champions in the 2013/2014 season are under investigation by European fotball’s ruling body after being found guilty by UEFA’s disciplinary committee of breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules by inflating financial figures, and are already facing a possible two-year ban from the Champions League and a £25 million fine.

The club could even face more sanctions by UEFA’s Financial Control body and could be stripped of their league title in the year 2014 which is among the years under investigation, allowing runner-ups Liverpool to be named champions, according to a new report by the Daily Mail UK.



If City are found guilty of more breaches, their points in the 2013/2014 season could be deducted and Liverpool crowned champions of that season.

Moses who spent the 2013/2014 season on loan at Liverpool made 19 league appearances for the Anfield Stadium outfit, meaning he is among the players who are eligible to receive a winner’s medal should this ruling stand.