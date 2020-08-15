Victory For Bayelsa Governor As Court Dismisses Suit Challenging His Election.

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the petition challenging the victory of Governor Duoye Diri and his deputy Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo in the November 2, 2019 election in the state.

The Alliance for Democracy, AD, and it’s candidate Owei Woniwei had accused the Duoye’s Deputy Ewhrudjakpo, of forging his age declaration and National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, discharge certificate.

The three man panel sitting on the case held that the it lacked merit as the petitioners failed to prove their case.

Justice S.M. Owoduni, in the lead judgment in the petition by the AD and its candidate, Owei Woniwei, held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegation were true, hence he dismissed the case.

The tribunal also considered a third petition filed by the Liberation Movement, LM, party againt governor Diri and his deputy.

The petition is was also challenging the eligibility of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo to contest in the already concluded election.

The court had earlier fixed August 15, to give judgement on the petitions brought before it .