VIDEO: 1 Dead, Others Trapped As 8 Storey Building Under Construction Collapses In Imo State

An eight-storey building under construction has collapsed at Yar’Adua drive, New Owerri area of Imo state, leaving at least one dead and several others trapped.

The eight-storey building which was still under construction before it collapsed is located opposite the Lord’s Chosen Church.

The cause of the collapse has not been ascertained at the time of this report. However, some police officers arrived at the scene and doing their best to get a rescue team to possibly save those trapped in the debris.

April 30, 2020