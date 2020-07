A video where two young men were spotted stealing has gone viral on social media.

The thieves were caught on CCTV robbing staff and a customer of a pharmacy on Old Ife Road in Ibadan, Oyo state, last week Wednesday.

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who shared the video in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, revealed that the criminals strolled into the pharmacy at about 8.40pm.

At about 8:40pm on Wednesday, 2 young men armed with locally-made guns strolled into Trevor Pharmacy, Old Ife Road, Ibadan & dispossessed a number of people of their belongings. They also left with personal & company cash.



Unfortunately for them, a CCTV camera captured them.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/UtAaYw03GI — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) July 25, 2020

*Trevin Pharmacy — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) July 25, 2020