VIDEO: 2 Pastors, 3 Imams Arrested And Sentenced To One-Month In prison Each For Defying Lockdown Order
Following the current restriction of movement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two Pastors and three Imams have been arrested and prosecuted by the FCT Administration.
They were thereafter sentenced to one-month in prison each over violating the lockdown directive imposed by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Regime.
Watch video of their arrest and consequent prosecution, as shared by the official Twitter handle of the FCTA:
According to updated statistics, the FCT has recorded a total number of 141 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 35 discharged, and 3 deaths.