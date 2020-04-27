VIDEO: 2 Pastors, 3 Imams Arrested And Sentenced To One-Month In prison Each For Defying Lockdown Order

Following the current restriction of movement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two Pastors and three Imams have been arrested and prosecuted by the FCT Administration.

They were thereafter sentenced to one-month in prison each over violating the lockdown directive imposed by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Regime.

Watch video of their arrest and consequent prosecution, as shared by the official Twitter handle of the FCTA:

#COVID19FCT Restriction: Two Pastors and three Imams arrested, sentenced to one-month in prison each over lockdown violation. pic.twitter.com/Ja2NtJHLYo — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 26, 2020

According to updated statistics, the FCT has recorded a total number of 141 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 35 discharged, and 3 deaths.

THREE (3) NEW CASES IN THE FCT



Summary of #COVID19FCT as at 11:50pm, 26th April, 2020.



Total number of confirmed cases: 141



Total number of active cases: 103



Total discharged: 35



Deaths recorded: 3



Residents are urged to continue to #StayHome and #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZJU8nCZe5o — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 27, 2020