VIDEO: 9 year old boy with dwarfism wanting to commit suicide due to bullying

A mum from Brisbane, Australia, shared a heartbreaking video of her son crying and saying he wants to die after being bullied at school yet again.

Yarraka Bayles shared the emotional video of her son crying hysterically after school on Facebook.

In the video, Quaden, 9, who was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism, is seen in anguish as he describes how he plans to take his life.

“I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles states in the video.

Bayles told SBS that she arrived at school to find female students “patting him on the head like a puppy” and making comments about his height.

She added: “She was patting him on the head like a little puppy. My daughter and I looked at each other and we made signals to him to ask if you are right, and he was like ‘no’ and he was looking at me horrified, like ‘don’t make a scene mum’.

“You could tell he was very uncomfortable but he was so good at trying to shrug things off, he doesn’t want people to know how much it’s affecting him, he’s so strong and confident but it’s times like these when you just see him crumble. It was just heartbreaking to watch, it made me feel helpless.”

She explained that she shared the video online because the bullying is constant and Quaden has attempted suicide several times.

Watch the heartbreaking video below.