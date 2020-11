By Seun Adeuyi

The Abuja-Kaduna train broke down in the middle of nowhere on Friday, according to a video we have sighted.

The train broke down between Abuja and Kaduna and nobody could explained what was going on to the passengers. No communication, just silence.

The unbearable insecurity on the Abuja-Kaduna road forced thousands of passengers to start using the train and has raised the passenger volume on the railway by 270 per cent.

Watch video below: