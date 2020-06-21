VIDEO: Akeredolu’s Deputy Restricted From Leaving Govt House Amid Rumoured Plan To Dump APC

The incumbent Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, was last night restricted from leaving the government house.

This may be connected to his planned defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to contest the forthcoming governorship election on the platform of the party.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is seeking a second term in office and has obtained the APC’s form to indicate that interest.

However, strong indications of Ajayi’s defection to the PDP emerged during the week when his campaign posters surfaced on the various social media platforms.

Also, news of his planned resignation became rife on Friday evening after his return from Abuja where he had held a series of talks and meetings with some key leaders of the PDP.

Ondo State Police Chief restricting the State Deputy Governor, Agboola from leaving the Government house because he was rumoured to be leaving APC camp… Lol

Akeredolu should play politics like a politician and not coward.

Police isn't a political tool!pic.twitter.com/SJmMYZub7i — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, as the primary of the APC in Ondo State draws near, an aspirant and Nigeria Ambassador to Togo, Mr Sola Iji, has condemned the factionlisation of the party in the state.