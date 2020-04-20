[VIDEO] Angry Youths In Kosofe LGA Disrupt Lagos State Govt’s #COVID19 Food Program After Being Offered ‘Concoction’ Rice

A video has emerged online, where some angry youths of Kosofe Local Government Area disrupted Lagos state Government’s COVID-19 food distribution program after they were offered two coolers of ‘concoction’ rice, Today.

The rice came along with what was described as N50 fried fish.

Members of the community who likened the food on display to that which would be given to refugees, revolted and demanded that the officials who were supposed to attend to them leave immediately.

See video below.