VIDEO: Armed Bandits Raid Kagara Town In Niger State

Kagara town, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, has been attacked by armed men suspected to be bandits.

According to multiple sources, they were over seventy, armed with different weapons.

The bandits stormed the town on motorcycles with each conveying at least two persons.

BREAKINGTIMES learnt that the bandits snatched some motorcycles from some youths while people in the town abandoned what they were doing, sought refuge and ran for dear lives.

Watch video below, as shared by Human Rights Activist, Chidi Odinkalu, on Twitter:

This is from the attack by suspected armed bandits on Kagara, HQ of Rafi LGA of Niger State, North-Central #Nigeria, yesterday. I will allow the clip to do the rest of the talking. Pls take a look… pic.twitter.com/21iv8yrrOz — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) September 3, 2020

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Niger State Command could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing this report.