Video: BBNaija’s Ike’s ex-girlfriend drags him and Mercy

Giggy, a Tanzanian singer and ex-girlfriend of Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Ike has called him out alongside the winner of the reality show Mercy, who he had a stint of romance with.

The Tanzanian singer in her instalive video, accused Mercy of sending people to troll her. She stated that a lady who is smart will be direct instead of sending people to do that on her behalf.

Giggy who disclosed that she has always been taking care of men, described Ike as her babysitter. She also alleged that she gave Ike fame before he came to Africa.

Watch her video below;

This is coming after Mercy announced that she is single amid speculation of a split from Ike.