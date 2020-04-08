VIDEO: BurnaBoy Mocks Nigerian Youths After Fire Gutted The Accountant General’s Office In Abuja

Popular Nigerian celebrity, Burna Boy has mocked Nigerian Youths after the office of the the Treasury House, the building that houses the offices of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja was gutted by fire today April 8.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the singer insinuated that the fire outbreak was a mischief staged by some people to destroy evidence of money stolen.

He seemed not to have gotten over how Actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz were dragged by Nigerians for hosting a house party during this lockdown period. He said their actions led to Funke losing her endorsements.

The Afrobeat musician said Nigerian youths deserve the kind of leaders they have now and advised them to keep up with the same energy used in reporting Funke and her husband to the authorities to tackle Nigerian political leaders.

Watch the video below