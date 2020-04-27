VIDEO: Bwari Area Council Chairman Debunks Rumours Of Dirty Rice Distribution As Palliatives To Abuja Residents

We recall certain residents of Abuja few days ago who took to their social media accounts to complain about the rice in the palliative package shared by the Government. These residents couldn’t hide their anger as they rained insults on the Federal Government, accusing them of intent to poison the masses.

One of the Abuja Area Council Chairman, as reported by Abuja Facts on their twitter handle reported that Honourable John Gabaya of Bwari Area Coucil has come up to debunk these rumors in a video where he showcased the bags of rice as clean and not dirty ..see videos below

The Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon. John Gabaya, debunks rumours of dirty rice being distributed as palliatives of the @OfficialFCTA to residents. #COVID19FCT



