VIDEO: Catch Up With Hilarious Instagram Live Chats Between Father DMW and Evss

It’s not all sad and gloomy as live video chats between British fashion model, Evss and Nigerian comedian, Father DMW, are gradually gaining popularity like an online ‘reality show’. They have been giving their fans something to cheer about during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

Twitter influencer, ‘Iseunife The first’ has compiled some of their live video chats for members of the Twitter community to catch up with the hilarious moments shared by the two celebrities.

He tweeted:

“Since Father dmw and Evss live videos have basically become a reality show now, here’s a thread of their funny moments”

See videos below:

“Corona various” 😂😂 How the whole cruise started, from @fatherdmw555 joining @evssofficial_ talent show 💀 pic.twitter.com/Nw0r60EFbE — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) April 5, 2020

Another epic episode of “Keeping up with Eva and Father” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/F9oXZhdeXm — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) April 5, 2020

“What do you wanna eat? Spark” “Spagey”

“You’re confusing me”



These guys’ reality show would make too much waves 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/83EPOGJhv5 — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) April 5, 2020

Just look at how happy they are talking to each other 😂😂😍 pic.twitter.com/mZvNlInnYE — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) April 5, 2020

Did you enjoy the comic relief from Father DMW and Evss? Please do share your thoughts in the comment section.