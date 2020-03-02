VIDEO: Chief Medical Doctor gives reason for not using mask around the Italian man diagnosed with Coronavirus

Dr Bowale Abimbola, the Chief Medical Director at the Mainland General Hospital Yaba where the Italian patient with Coronavirus is being treated, has explained why himself and others do not go around wearing facemask and other protective gadgets.

Over the weekend, Nigerians blasted him and the state Commisisoner for Health, Akin Abayomi, after a photo of them speaking to the Italian man in the Isolation center surfaced without them wearing any protective gadget.

The Chief Medical Director said there is no need to wear the mask when there is a reasonable distance between the patient and himself.

I am not using any facemask because the distance between me and where the patient is is more than 2 meters so I can’t get infected. It is only when I am going to move into the ward and move closer to the patient is when I am going to put on my full PPE. So we know what we are doing and there is no need for anyone to panic”.

