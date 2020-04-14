VIDEO: Chinese Joggers Mocked In Nigeria Amid Racial Discrimination Of Africans In China

The Africa Facts Zone shared a video via its Twitter handle, @AfricaFactsZone, where ‘Nigerians’ were seen mocking 2 Chinese joggers on the streets, amid the inhumane treatment of Africans in China.

Nigerians mock Chinese joggers on the streets in Nigeria amid the inhumane treatment of Africans in China. pic.twitter.com/T7WoMjjOd9 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 13, 2020

BreakingTimes had earlier reported how Chinese landlords and hotel managers ejected Africans over fears they were importing fresh cases of the coronavirus in the Asian country.

In viral videos some of the affected Africans migrants living in the Guangdong and Fujian Province have accused the Chinese government of failing to protect them.

They have also expressed fear that they may contract the virus since they have been forced out of their homes.