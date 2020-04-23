VIDEO: Couple, Pastor, 40 Wedding Guests Arrested For Defying Lockdown Order In South Africa

A couple, Pastor and their 40 wedding guests were all arrested for violating the coronavirus lockdown regulations in Nseleni in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Watch the video below as shared by the Africa Facts Zone on Twitter.

The shutdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa that began on March 20, and was extended until April 30, is among the toughest in the world.

It bans anyone apart from essential workers leaving their homes except to buy food or medicine.

South Africa has has 3,953 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,473 recovers and 75 deaths, according to updated statistics.