[VIDEO] #Covid-19: Martial Law Implemented In Malaysia

Owing to the incessant cases of coronavirus across the globe that has led to lockdown of major cities, the Malaysian government has declared a state of emergency, amid social distancing protocols being observed.

A twitter user, @royaltyuso wrote: “Just received this video from a former course mate at Harvard. Marital Law has just been implemented in #Malaysia due to looming cases of #COVID19.”

The Military is seen patrolling the streets of Malaysia in the post.

Just received this video from a former course mate at Harvard. Marital Law has just been implemented in #Malaysia due to looming cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Cfn7jPmiBc — Royalty (@royaltyuso) March 21, 2020

Confirmed cases in Malaysia surged after 05 March. The cases increased sharply by 80% to 428 on 15 March, compared to 238 on the previous day, and further to 900 on 19 March.

The latest cases are reported from a religious gathering, which was attended by 16,000 people including 14,500 Malaysians. Approximately half of the total cases in the country are being reported from the group. The government is trying to track down more than 2,000 Rohingya men who attended the event and are yet to come forward to get tested as they are considered as illegal immigrants.

Malaysia also reported the first deaths due to coronavirus in the country on 17 March. Two Malaysian men with coronavirus died.

The first human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in Malaysia was detected on 12 March causing concerns of the pandemic spread.

Malaysia joined the list of countries with coronavirus when the first case was confirmed on 25 January 2020. The infected was a 40-year man that arrived from Wuhan to Johor.