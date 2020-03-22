[VIDEO] #Covid-19: Police Arrest Pastor In Sagamu

Amid coronavirus social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in Nigeria, the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a pastor of a yet to be identified church in Sagamu.

It was gathered that the pastor was arrested during today’s service.

“You only need to use some as an example to teach others lesson,” @babaidris said in post on twitter.

A short video was posted alongside the write up, where the pastor is seen being taken to the police’s awaiting van.

You only need to use someone as example to teach others lesson.



Pastor arrested during church service .#CoronaVirusInNigeria pic.twitter.com/Ut7UcqKQWD — I am Baba Idris (@babaidris090) March 22, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, confirmed a new case of coronavirus in the FCT. This brings the cases in Nigeria to 27.