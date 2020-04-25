[VIDEO] #COVID19: Ghana Transporting Test Samples With Drones

Ghana became the first African country to ease its nearly three-week lockdown against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, this week.

While large gatherings are still banned, and schools remain closed, some nonessential businesses were allowed to open in Accra and Kumasi, the two main metropolitan areas in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said his decision came about after increasing the country’s capacity to fight the pandemic, including aggressive contact tracing and expansion of testing.

Ghana is using a unique approach to reduce the amount of time it takes to get COVID-19 test samples from remote rural areas to labs: drones.

Instead of waiting for days for a batch of samples to be transported by truck, tests from rural areas can be delivered for analysis in less than an hour.

The COVID-19 test samples are packed in special red boxes using guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and then placed inside the belly of the drone. The drone is then put on a launcher, and it’s off to its destination for delivery.

Watch video below:

Ghana transporting Coronavirus test samples with drones. pic.twitter.com/6OHV7fDIO7 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 25, 2020