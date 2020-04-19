[VIDEO] #COVID19: Man In Tears, Says This Is The First Time Any Distribution By The Govt Has Gotten To Him

On Friday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr RamatuAliyu flagged off the distribution of the FCTA COVID19 palliatives which started from Abaji Area Council.

The purpose of the distribution is to cushion the effect of the Lockdown on citizens.

In a viral video, an man elderly man, who was a beneficiary is seen shedding tears, saying: “This is the first time that any distribution by government has ever gotten to them.”

This reportedly happened during the house-to-house distribution.

Watch the video below:

[VIDEO] #COVID19: Man In Tears, Says This Is The First Time Any Distribution By The Govt Has Gotten To Himhttps://t.co/M3EZwC5Dyw pic.twitter.com/Q23xdGfqg2 — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 19, 2020