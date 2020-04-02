[VIDEO] #COVID19: Nigerian Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede Sends Message To Nigerians, Well Wishers

Muhammed Babandede, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, who tested positive to the dreaded coronavirus, yesterday, sent a message to Nigerian and well wishers.

In a video post by Nigerian Ruler’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on her twitter handle, @Laurestar, Babandede said:

“I would like to thank you all my friends, loved ones, Muslims and christians in Nigeria and abroad for their enormous prayers for my quick recovery. I am very grateful for your prayers.

“Your prayers are helping me recover quickly. Allah knows better.”

Watch video below:

Update on the recovery of Muhammed Babandede, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.



Alhamdullilah. pic.twitter.com/WfQBJfIzWp — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) April 1, 2020

Recall that Babandede, last week Sunday confirmed To PUNCH, he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, joining the growing list of high-profile Nigerians who have tested positive for the virus.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected,” he had stated.