[VIDEO] #COVID19: Watch How To Make A Provisional Facemask In 30 Seconds Using A Pair Of Socks

As recommended by health experts, wearing a facemask in public places is one of the safe practices to limit spread of coronavirus.

Recent studies show that a significant number of persons with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

Unknown to such persons there can be transmission of the virus to other people interacting with them in close proximity through speaking, coughing, or sneezing.

In light of this, health experts recommend wearing facemasks in public places where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas where significant community-based transmission has been observed.

These ready made facemasks may not be handy and to some persons, expensive to purchase. A video has emerged showing a very quick way of making a provisional facemask from a pair of socks.

See video below.

A new pair of socks will do the trick. Two facemasks can be made from one pair of socks. It is advisable to use new ones that do not have grains.