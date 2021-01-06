“Deeper Life Sent Their Doctor To Inject My Son In The Hospital With HIV Serum” — Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy Alleges

By Seun Adeuyi

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis Archibong, the JSS 1 student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, who was molested, has spit fire again today on social media.

In some videos shared on Twitter, Mrs. Okezie alleged that the school sent their doctor St. Atenacius hospital, where her 11-year-old son was admitted, without her knowledge to mask up and collect his serum and possibly inject him with contaminated serum.

Her words, “I want to show you the hospital of the doctor who was sent by Deeper Life to mask-up and take my son’s blood sample in St. Aloysius hospital”.

Mrs Okezie later confirmed the Doctor has been arrested by the police.

She said, “I am not fighting church oo! I am not fighting the body of Christ. I am only fighting the school that abused my son.”

It was learnt that the doctor is the same doctor who carried out tests on Davis before he got admitted into the High school.

She wants the world to know that Davis was proven negative to HIV and other illness before being admitted into the school.

Mrs Okezie wants the world to help question why St. Atenacius hospital invited/allowed a doctor that is from Deeper life come into the hospital to inject and take samples of Davis, without introducing him and without the knowledge and consent or her and her husband as the parents of the boy.