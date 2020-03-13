VIDEO: Driver sanitizes passenger to prevent coronavirus

In an effort to prevent coronavirus outbreak, the driver in the video below seems to be vigilant as he sanitizes his passenger before allowing him to enter his taxi.
VIDEO: Driver sanitizes passenger to prevent Coronavirushttps://t.co/czwfNJZnAy pic.twitter.com/u79UBMtLXh— BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) March 13, 2020
