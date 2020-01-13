Video: DSS Officer Allegedly Shot By SARS

Yesterday evening, a DSS officer was killed by SARS officers in a beer parlor in Abacha road, Mararaba.

According to an eye witness, the Special Anti Robbery Squad officers, armed with guns, no uniforms or any means of identification, came to arrest some people in the beer parlor. A DSS officer, present at the scene, turned and on seeing the SARS officers, mistook them for gun men. As he was about bringing out his gun, he was shot dead by the SAR officers.

SARS officers have received condemnations for allegations ranging from “severe beating, hanging, starvation, shooting in the leg, mock executions and threats of execution.”

The NPF should educate SARS officers about their obligations and right of citizens as contained in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.