[Video] GEJ Thanks Buhari For Naming Railway Complex After Him

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan today expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the dedication of the newly open Agbor Railway Complex, in his name.

In a visit to the State House today, Dr. Jonathan remarked on the gesture, saying;

“Let me use this opportunity to commend Mr. President publicly. It’s a good gesture. I appreciate it, I thank Mr President and the Minister of Transportation for this honor”.

Jonathan commended the project, saying President Buhari is evidently carrying on the work started by previous administrations.

“Completing the Railway [Project] is good, it shows that the President is going on with the legacy of previous administrations, and that is the way to go.”

Recall that the Itakpe-Warri Rail, is a 33-year-old ‘legacy’, started by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in 1987, and now completed by President Buhari in 2020.

July 18th and 19th, the Nigerian Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi led a delegation to inspect the Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line. President Buhari then approved the naming of the Agbor railway facility and station after former president Goodluck Jonathan.

