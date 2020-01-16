Video: Governor Hope Uzodinma and Rochas Okorocha Reconcile

The new Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and former Governor of the state Rochas Okorocha reportedly “reconciled” hours before he was sworn-in.

The two All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians took opposing camps during the 2019 governorship election after Okorocha threw his weight behind his son-in-law Uche Nwosu as his successor.

APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who supported Hope Uzodinma in the governorship election, was spotted in the video trying to make both men shake hands amid laughters.

As they shook, Uzodinma was heard saying in pidgin “I don catch you na”. Oshiomhole on the other hand sang: “We are reconciling; we are reuniting; as victory comes our way, we put the past behind.”

See Video;