VIDEO: Have You Seen? Gas Emission Moments Before Abule Ado Explosion

Fresh from the monumental disaster in Abule Ado Community, Lagos State, a video showing serious gas emission moments before the explosion has surfaced.

From the video, a lady was heard saying that the gas was coming from a trailer. She said: “It is actually coming from a trailer o”

See Video below:

VIDEO: Have You Seen? Gas Emission Moments Before Abule Ado Explosionhttps://t.co/FVQwDBMYhi pic.twitter.com/44Nuk0avua — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) March 16, 2020

This explosion reportedly claimed 17 lives which includes, a couple (only the deceased wife was identified as Chisom Udoakonobi, a First Class accountant and ACCA awardee) and the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Late Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha who died while trying to rescue her students.

25 casualties are reportedly being treated. 50 houses in the area and neighbouring communities were also destroyed.