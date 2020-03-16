0 comments

VIDEO: Have You Seen? Gas Emission Moments Before Abule Ado Explosion

by on March 16, 2020
 

Fresh from the monumental disaster in Abule Ado Community, Lagos State, a video showing serious gas emission moments before the explosion has surfaced.

From the video, a lady was heard saying that the gas was coming from a trailer. She said: “It is actually coming from a trailer o”

See Video below:

This explosion reportedly claimed 17 lives which includes, a couple (only the deceased wife was identified as Chisom Udoakonobi, a First Class accountant and ACCA awardee) and the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Late Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha who died while trying to rescue her students.

READ  NFF Earns N40m from Nigeria vs Egypt, Faces CAF Axe for Poor Crowd Control

25 casualties are reportedly being treated. 50 houses in the area and neighbouring communities were also destroyed.

Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria

Abule Ado

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 