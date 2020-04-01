0 comments

VIDEO: Have You Seen What The COVID19 Test Looks Like?

Many may have wondered what the covid-19 test looks like. A Twitter user, PanamaRed has uploaded a video of herself undergoing the test.

From her reactions, it seemed quite a painful experience. Hopefully, most people may never get to experience the test themselves.

She tweeted:

“The worst part is not the test guys, the worst part is dying alone. Once you are quarantined in the hospital your family can’t visit. If you go into resp failure they alert your family. The next call is to say you’ve passed. No good byes, no hugs, nothing. Plz stay home #corona”

