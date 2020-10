Unknown armed men have reportedly attacked peaceful protesters close to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abuja.

Many were purportedly injured during the attack.

It was learnt that the hoodlums were armed themselves with machetes of various sizes, matching furiously towards the direction of those protesting against Police brutality and end to the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country.

They reportedly destroyed many cars.

More details later…