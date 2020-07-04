[Video] Hushpuppi Attempted To Scam EPL Club – US Justice Department

The United States Department for Justice has accused Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi, of attempts to defraud an English Premier League club.

A video in which some football players send greetings to the convicted Hushpuppi is now making the rounds on the internet. Photos of signed Jerseys from prominent players have also been unearthed from the BEC scheme culprit, confirming the development of a cordial relationship with the players.

Twitter user Wale Gates on Friday posted the video and pictures below:

They signed a Jersey for Hushpupi last year…. Wait until the Daily Mail reports this…



pic.twitter.com/kvj2K4kEAs

pic.twitter.com/hWw4tpF3dv

Furthermore, in a statement posted on its website on Friday, the US Attorney’s Office also confirmed that Hushpuppi has arrived in Chicago from Dubai, UAE.

He has also made his first court appearance in the US and is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in some weeks.

“A Dubai resident who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle on social media has arrived in the United States to face criminal charges alleging he conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, including schemes targeting a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club.

“Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, 37, a.k.a. “Ray Hushpuppi” and “Hush,” a Nigerian national, arrived in Chicago Thursday evening after being expelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abbas made his initial U.S. court appearance this morning in Chicago, and he is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks,” part of the statement read.

“BEC schemes are one of the most difficult cybercrimes we encounter as they typically involve a coordinated group of con artists scattered around the world who have experience with computer hacking and exploiting the international financial system,” said United States Attorney Nick Hanna.

“This case targets a key player in a large, transnational conspiracy who was living an opulent lifestyle in another country while allegedly providing safe havens for stolen money around the world. As this case demonstrates, my office will continue to hold such criminals accountable, no matter where they live.”



“In 2019 alone, the FBI recorded $1.7 billion in losses by companies and individuals victimized through business email compromise scams, the type of scheme Mr. Abbas is charged with conducting from abroad,” said Paul Delacourt, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

“While this arrest has effectively taken a major alleged BEC player offline, BEC scams represent the most financially costly type of scheme reported to the FBI. I urge anyone who transfers funds personally or on behalf of a company to educate themselves about BEC so they can identify this insidious scheme before losing sizable amounts of money.”



“This was a challenging case, one that spanned international boundaries, traditional financial systems and the digital sphere,” said Jesse Baker, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service, Los Angles Field Office.



Hushpuppi and Olakekan Jacob known as Woodberry, were extradited to the United States, after they were apprehended by Dubai Police, following investigations in several online fraud targeting individuals and companies.



