VIDEO: I Do Not Have Covid_19… Those Wishing That On Me Will Die Of HIV — Gov Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dismissed rumours making the rounds that he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

“Those wishing that on him will die of HIV,” Gov Bello said in a video posted by a twitter user, @DoubleEph, at about 2:59pm today.

@DubleEph tweeted:

“And now for a word from the Kogi State Governor to rumour mongers saying he tested positive for Covid-19. Take it away, your excellency.”

And now for a word from the Kogi State Governor to rumour mongers saying he tested positive for Covid-19. Take it away, your excellency pic.twitter.com/07DEHcD1Yy — tyro (@DoubleEph) March 25, 2020

According to ghgossip, Gov Bello tested and confirmed positive of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The governor is the second Nigerian Governor to test Positive for the dreaded #COVID-19. It is believed that Bello was infected by the President’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari who returned from Germany with the virus unknowingly.

The two were spotted shaking hands and that is believed to be the point where he was infected with the virus.