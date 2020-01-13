Video: “I will Deal With You On This Street” —Aisha Yesufu Drags El-Ruffai

Sometime ago, in an interview, Aisha said “I have a big mouth” and She is sure living up to her claims.

Aisha Yesufu is an activist and a co-convener of the bring back our girls group.

There has been a consistent feud between Aisha Yesufu and El-Rufai, who is the Governor of Kaduna state, former FCT Minister and a member of the APC.

On Saturday 11, there was a Twitter war between the Governor and the Activist.

See Video:

Here is how the war started, Aisha Yesufu had taken to Twitter to call out the governor following his silence on Hana Buhari, daughter of President Buhari, using the presidential jet for a private function.

Hanan was invited for a Durbar event by the Emir of Bauchi and she used the presidential jet. Some Nigerians including members of the PDP felt this was unconstitutional but the presidency said members of the first family are entitled to using the presidntial jet.

Pulling up old tweets of the governor attacking the Goodluck Jonathan administration when it planned to purchase another presidential jet, Aisha yesufu tweeted

@elrufai

Who is now breaking the implication of Buhari's 8.5bn 2020 budget to maintain presidential fleet?

Please tell me I am wrong about the figure! https://t.co/ZsKpgUnH18 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 12, 2020

After several hours of not responding to Yesufu’s tweet, a Twitter user drew the governor’s attention to Yesufu’s tweet.

In his response, the governor said he doesn’t respond to dimwits who never voted in Kaduna state. According to him, he is not interested in responding to ”publicity/follower-seeking, anonymous and jobless clowns with neither credentials nor ddress.”

ONCE & FINAL RESPONSE: I do not respond to every dimwit who never voted in Kaduna State on my TL. I am trying to govern our State & disinterested in being a public commentator/responder to publicity/follower-seeking, anonymous & jobless clowns with neither credentials nor address https://t.co/dWaDwaBSj0 — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) January 12, 2020

The Governor further posted a quote as he wrote;

“The most efficient & effective way to hurt those seeking un-earned attention, cheap retweets & Twitter following is to ignore them. Depression & sychosis set in for ignored inanities & non-entities, manifesting into anger, insults & fabrications. I will forgive you!”

In response to the Governor’s tweet, Aisha Yesufu posted a video dragging the Governor. In the video, she added “I love to go back to my tweets, what about you?” and with that she posted several old tweets of the Governor reminding him of what he said years ago.

😆😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Nasir El Rufai @elrufai that should be seeking forgiveness is forgiving people😳😳

This low life, back stabbing, lies peddler, rumour monger who ranted and raved when he was not in government and knelt his way to being a Governor has mouth to talk.😆😆😆😆🙆‍♀️ https://t.co/gIygIl8slX pic.twitter.com/1bzdPKEvMb — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 12, 2020