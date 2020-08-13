VIDEO: Ikorodu Bois Overwhelmed As They Receive Mouthwatering Package From Netflix

American media services provider and production company, Netflix, has delivered tech gadgets to Nigeria’s internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois.

The kids, who are famous for remaking movie clips and music videos, shared the news on Twitter, on Wednesday.

The Twitter post showed the boys ecstatically showing off their presents.

The gifts, at a glance, had the likes of a Voice Recorder, Camera, Boom Microphone, Tripods, iMac computer, and other tech accessories to help with future production.

The talented boys are made up of four filmmakers – a team of brothers and cousins, Babatunde, 23, Muiz, 15, Fawas, 13 and Malik, 10.

Towards the end of June 2020, they got international attention when they remade a trailer of Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction”.

Extraction, which was directed by Sam Hargrave and written by the trio of Ande Parks, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo, has become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix.

The Ikorodu Bois creatively made use of easily accessible stuff craftily to recreate the popular film’s multi-million-dollar teaser with little or next to no budget and posted it on Twitter and Instagram.