Residents of Ikota Housing estate in Ajah, Lagos state, recently converged for prayers over the faulty transformer in their area.

They called a clergyman to pray over the power transformer, so as get rid of powers of darkness and spiritual attacks on it.

VIDEO: Ikota Residents In Lagos Pray Over Faulty Transformer https://t.co/NmufvrGqyu pic.twitter.com/EwWQtOrHPG — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) August 16, 2020