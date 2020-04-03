0 comments

VIDEO: Indians Attack Health Workers Because They Do Not Believe In Coronavirus

A video has just emerged on social media where some Indians attacked their health workers.

It is being alleged that their lack of belief in the existence of coronavirus was the cause of the mayhem unleashed on their health workers.

Popular controversial Australian Sheikh, known as Imam of Peace shared the video via Twitter.

He tweeted:

“Barbaric cavemen attacking doctors in India because they believe coronavirus doesn’t affect them and no doctors are needed.”

