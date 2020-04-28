VIDEO| Inmates of Sapele, Delta State Correctional Facility Set Building On Fire

A viral video on line has showed a Correctional facility in Sapele Delta State on Fire.

It was said that the inmates were protesting for lack of food and their welfare in general, they were also protesting over the release of only 3 inmates whereas the Government approved the release of 25 inmates and therefore set the building on fire.

Eventually the fire was contained and put out by the fire service and no inmate was able to escape. It was reported that when chief judge visited the facility a few days ago when the inmates demanded more people to be released so that the prison can be decongested.

One of the Correctional officers on the scene gave a statement saying:

“None of the inmate escaped during the riot aside one building that was set ablaze by the inmate which about three offices were affected. The situation has been brought under control.

"The Delta State Comptroller of Correctional Centres has just arrived with the Police Area Commander in Sapele as well as the Divisional Police Officer. The Chairman of Sapele council is also here."