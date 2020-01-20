Video: “Judicial Malaria Garnished With Judicial Arthritis” – Dino Melaye, PDP Speak on Supreme Court Judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday January, 2020, embarked on a peaceful protest in mostly an all black outfit, in the Federal Capital Territory, against Supreme Court order, sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

In attendance, were popular political figures which included: the PDP national party chairman, Uche Secondus, former PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, who all took turns to air their grievances.

Former PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said that as a former governor of Anambra State, he was a beneficiary of PDP’s adherence to the rule of law. He further maintained that APC’s National Party chairman Adams Oshomiole wouldn’t have been a one-time governor of Edo State if the PDP led government had interfered with the electoral process and judicial proceedings.

He urged the judiciary to revisit the Supreme Court order, announcing Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor despite finishing fourth in Imo State elections.

The PDP national party chairman, Uche Secondus beckoned on the International Communities to intervene. He said, the Supreme Court’s order puts the APC led government and judiciary in bad light especially as Nigeria is a democratic country.

Finally, former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye in his speech said:

“What we want to correct is the judicial malaria garnished with judicial arthritis which took place last week”.

See video below:

It will be interesting to see how the ruling party, APC and the Judiciary will react to the protest.