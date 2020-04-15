VIDEO: Lady In Abuja Speeds Off With A Policeman On The Bonnet Of Her Vehicle

A security operative was filmed lying on and grasping firm to the bonnet of a lady’s vehicle moving at a high speed.

This incident which occurred in Abuja, earlier Today, April 15 was shared in a video by a Twitter user Khalid Oshoke.

The lady claimed that the security operative who was not wearing a mask asked her to wind down her car window. She refused and as she sped off instead, the security operative climbed the bonnet of her car.

As seen in the video, the lady was apprehended by Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officers. She had her vehicle’s plate number removed and tyres deflated.