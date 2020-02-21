VIDEO: Lady seen flogging her mother after her pastor accused her of being a witch

A lady was filmed flogging her mother after her pastor told her that her mother is a witch.

In a horrific video shared by a social media user identified as Sam Ituama, the lady is seen hitting her mother with a cane in public.

According to Ituama, the lady’s pastor revealed to the lady that she is not progressing in life because her mother is destroying every move she makes.

Sam Ituama captioned the video:

This girl is beating up her own mother while her friends videotaped and giggled because her pastor tagged her a witch! Where is this world going?

#AfricanProphets have a way of rubbishing families

Watch the shocking video below.