VIDEO: Like Patience Jonathan, Zambia’s first lady Esther Lungu weeps over increased killings in her country

Zambia’s First Lady, Esther Lungu, on Tuesday Februiary 18th, broke down in tears and fell to her knees as she made a passionate appeal for an end to the wanton killings in her country.

Unknown persons target innocent persons including children and explosive them to a yet-to-be-identified gas that leaves them, first unconcious, and then kills them afterwards. The Zambian police is yet apprehend those behind the killing.

Speaking at a meeting with women leaders in the country on Tuesday, Mrs Lungu betrayed her emotions as she fell on the floor and wept as she appealed to all stakeholders to ensure the killings is put to an end.

“I’m making an earnest appeal to the people that are behind this gassing – to an extent of gassing innocent schoolchildren, innocent families. It is indeed a shame,” she said amidst tears

Recall that in 2014, former first lady, Patience Jonathan, also wept in the state house Abuja when she was speaking about the abducted Chibok school girls and the killings in the North East.

Watch a video of Zambian first lady weeping and making her appeal below.