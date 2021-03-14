VIDEO: Man Caught Masturbating In Commercial Bus, Threatens To Slap Woman Who Filmed Him

An unidentified man threatened to slap the woman who film him after he was caught masturbating in a commercial vehicle.
In the videos shared on Twitter, the woman called out the man for masturbating in the bus.
She said she was sitting next to him when she noticed he was masturbating.
“You know you can stop what you’re doing and do it when you get home, you hear?,” she said in the video. Immediately, he removed his hand from his pants whe he noticed he had been caught.
According to her, she noticed that the man was staring at her phone and asked him to stop. “My body is my body. If I’m even doing anything, it’s none of your business,” he replied.
This led to a verbal exchange between them, and the man hit her with his elbow, threatening to slap her, but he was stopped by male passenger who intervened in the situation.
Below are the videos:
Findings by BreakingTimes revealed that this same man was filmed sometime in 2019 masturbating in openly in a shop.
The lady who ran into a shop while it was raining in Lagos, had a shocking experience.
According to the said lady, a man who ran into the shop as well to take cover from the rain, began to make sexual advances at her to the extent he brought out his private part and was caressing it.
Below is the video she shared: