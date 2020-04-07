0 comments

VIDEO: Military Plane Crashes In Mali, Kills 2 Pilots

A Malian Super Tucano Military plane, few hours ago crashed in Sévare Mali killing two pilots onboard, according to private military contractor, Edward, in a video shared via his Twitter handle, @DonKlericuzio.

